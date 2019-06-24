Mushfiqur 83 helps Bangladesh to 262-7 against Afghanistan

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim top scored for his side with 83, while Shakib Al Hasan (51) registered his fifth 50-plus score in six innings to reclaim his position as the tournament's leading scorer.

Off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman was the pick of the Afghan bowlers claiming 3-39 as his team chase their first victory of the tournament after six defeats in a row.

Bangladesh have two wins from six matches, which also includes a washed out game against Sri Lanka. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in Southampton; editing by Christian Radnedge)