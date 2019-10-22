Nadeem claims two in two; India sweep series against S Africa

Once South Africa had conceded a first innings lead of 335 runs and were made to follow on for the second straight test in the series, their defeat was merely a matter of time.

Debutant spinner Nadeem hastened it by striking with the last two deliveries of his first over of the day as the Proteas, who had managed only 162 in the first innings, were all out for 133 in the second.

Theunis de Bruyn, playing as a substitute to opener Dean Elgar who had suffered a concussion earlier, made 30 before being caught behind off Nadeem.

South Africa's innings folded in bizarre fashion as Lungi Ngidi swung hard at the next delivery, hitting Anrich Nortje on the wrist at the non-striker's end and Nadeem did not even need to move as the ball looped up for him to take a simple catch.

India, who beat West Indies 2-0 in their first series under the new World Test Championship, top the table with 240 points after five wins in a row.

Rohit Sharma was adjudged man-of-the-match for his 212, his maiden test double hundred, in India's first innings total of 497-9 declared.

Rohit, who appeared to have revived his test career after reinventing himself as an opener in the long format too, also bagged the man-of-the-series award for his 529 runs from four innings. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)