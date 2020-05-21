Cricket

Need practice to break saliva habit, says India's Ashwin

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

NEW DELHI, May 21 (Reuters) - India's Ravichandran Ashwin says he will need practice to break the habit of applying saliva to shine the ball, an age-old ploy which faces a potential ban when cricket resumes after the coronavirus shutdown.

The International Cricket Council's cricket committee has said players can still use sweat to help shine the ball but recommended a ban on the use of spit fearing it could lead to the spread of COVID-19.

"For me as a bowler, putting saliva on the ball comes naturally, and it will take practice to avoid that," Ashwin said in an Instagram Live session for Delhi Capitals, his Indian Premier League franchise.

Cricket

South Africa hopeful of home India series in August

3 HOURS AGO

Cricketers have long used saliva and sweat to shine one side of the ball, altering the aerodynamics in an attempt to generate movement in the air as it flies towards the batsman.

Australia quick Josh Hazlewood said on Wednesday the proposed ban on using saliva to shine the ball will be difficult to police.

The health crisis has also changed the way players celebrate. Wary players had already begun to replace handshakes and high-fives with fist and elbow bumps when COVID-19 disrupted cricket in March.

Ashwin, India's preferred test spinner, said the new celebrations could be a throwback to the past.

"In the 1970s-80s, wicket celebrations meant fielders standing in their respective positions and clapping," said the 33-year-old.

"Things like high-fives and fist bumps are more recent. So when we all step out to play again, it may take time to get used to certain things, but we'll need to adapt." (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Toby Davis)

Cricket

Cricket-Bruised, not broke: Pakistan line up plans to shore up finances

5 HOURS AGO
Cricket

Sri Lanka hoping to train from June 1, says coach Arthur

A DAY AGO
Related Topics
Cricket
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Cricket

South Africa hopeful of home India series in August

3 HOURS AGO
Cricket

Cricket-Bruised, not broke: Pakistan line up plans to shore up finances

5 HOURS AGO
Cricket

Sri Lanka hoping to train from June 1, says coach Arthur

A DAY AGO
Cricket

Pakistan to send combined squad for 'bio-secure' England tour - CEO

YESTERDAY AT 07:16

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Cricket

Solskjaer gets caught by Carrick his it playing cricket in Australia

00:00:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

'He's almost superhuman' - Morgan on Stokes

00:01:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Final over highlights: Australia crush T20I world record

00:01:53
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Sri Lanka in party mood after dismantling Aussies

00:01:26
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

YESTERDAY AT 15:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: Corretja reveals the secrets of Nadal's serve

18/05/2020 AT 13:13
Play Icon
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

31/03/2020 AT 16:52
Liga

Frustrated Messi the difference as penalty sees off Sociedad

07/03/2020 AT 15:50
Australian Open

Big boys DO cry: Why women's sport will miss Andy Murray

11/01/2019 AT 11:02
Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

18/05/2020 AT 09:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

White: Even Hendry would tell you O’Sullivan is the greatest

19/04/2020 AT 11:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
China Championship

Mark Williams dispatches long-range red

27/09/2019 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Premier League

Maguire signs five-year Leicester City deal

09/09/2018 AT 10:20
DFL-Supercup

Bayern Munich thrash Eintracht Frankfurt to win DFL-Supercup

12/08/2018 AT 21:42
Premier League

Parker: Pogba has outgrown United because Mourinho can't manage him

24/07/2018 AT 10:15
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleSouth Africa hopeful of home India series in August
Next articleManchester United withdraws 2020 forecast as soccer put on hold