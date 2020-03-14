New Zealand bowler Ferguson quarantined for coronavirus test

New Zealand Cricket said Ferguson had been placed in isolation at the team hotel for the next 24 hours in accordance with recommended health protocols.

"Once the test results are received and diagnosed, his return to the team can be determined," NZC said in a statement.

Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs in the first ODI in front of 48,000 empty seats at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday as precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus hit home Down Under.

Australia paceman Kane Richardson was also quarantined after reporting a sore throat on Thursday but was cleared of the virus and able to rejoin team mates at the SCG on Friday.

The second ODI is also at the SCG on Sunday, with the third in Hobart next Friday. Fans are banned from all matches. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Ken Ferris)