New Zealand's Cotton to become first woman to umpire global final

Cotton, a lawyer by profession, will stand alongside Pakistan's Ahsan Raza for the clash between defending champions Australia and first-time finalists India on International Women's Day.

Barbadian Gregory Brathwaite will be the TV umpire while England’s Chris Broad will be the match referee.

A lawyer by profession, Cotton umpired Australia's weather-hit semi-final win over South Africa. Sunday's match will be her fifth of the tournament. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)