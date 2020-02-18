No more Saturday double-headers, IPL begins on March 29

The IPL will run six days longer than last year, it added, with the extra days necessitated by the decision to do away with double-headers on Saturdays, limiting them to only Sundays.

While the BCCI revealed the league fixtures it did not disclose the venue of the May 24 final for the eight-team tournament, which begins 11 days after India's home ODI series against South Africa.

The Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals begin their campaign at Chennai on April 2 with Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler expected to join the side after England wrap up a two-test series in Sri Lanka in late March. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford)