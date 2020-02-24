NZ bowl India out for 191, need nine runs to win test

The visitors were dismissed for 191 in their second innings about 40 minutes before lunch with a lead of just eight runs after the hosts had scored 348 in their first innings.

The visitors, who had not lost any of their seven previous International Cricket Council World Test Championship matches, had started the day on 144-4, still 39 runs behind and staring at a potential first defeat.

Boult and Southee, however, dismissed both of the last recognised batsmen in Ajinkya Rahane (29) and Hanuma Vihari (15) in the first 20 minutes and ran through the rest of the lineup with Southee finishing with 5-61.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Toby Davis)