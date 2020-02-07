NZ's Jamieson to make international debut against India

The 2.03m (6'8") tall Jamieson was called into the national squad for the final two tests against Australia but did not play and was not in the side for the opening one-day match against India in Hamilton on Wednesday.

Bowling coach Shane Jurgensen, who is temporarily in charge of the team with Gary Stead taking a week off, told reporters on Friday that Scott Kuggeleijn would not be considered due to flu-like symptoms.

Legspinner Ish Sodhi's release to play for New Zealand 'A' had also meant Jamieson would make his debut at Eden Park.

"He's obviously a huge man, at 6 foot eight he's quite an imposing sight, so we are looking forward to seeing what he can do," Jurgensen said.

"He's got good skills with the new ball, he's a good athlete and he can bat a bit as well, so has a lot of potential."

Jamieson played three one-day matches for New Zealand 'A' against India 'A' in Christchurch last month where had figures of 0-60, 2-69 and 4-49.

The New Zealand side also received some welcome news on Friday with injured captain Kane Williamson (shoulder) and fast bowler Lockie Ferguson (calf) attending training at Eden Park.

Ferguson's calf strain after bowling just 11 overs in the first test against Australia in Perth last December was the catalyst for Jamieson's surprise elevation to the national squad.

Williamson was ruled out of the first two games of the three-match one-day series because of a shoulder injury he sustained in the Twenty20 matches against India.

New Zealand ended an eight-match losing streak in the first game at Seddon Park with Ross Taylor's 21st one-day century leading them to a four-wicket win.

The final one-day match is at Mt. Maunganui next Tuesday before a two-test series starts in Wellington on Feb. 21.

