Opener Iqbal named Bangladesh's one-day international captain

Iqbal, 30, is Bangladesh's leading scorer in ODIs, having compiled 7,202 runs since making his debut in 2007. The left-hander also has the most ODI centuries (13) and half-centuries (47) for Bangladesh.

With all-rounder and former captain Shakib Al Hasan unavailable until October as he serves a one-year ban for breaching the International Cricket Council's Anti-Corruption code, Iqbal was handed the captaincy.

"This is a massive honour for me," Iqbal said in a statement. "I thank the BCB for trusting me with this responsibility.

"I'm aware that I have huge shoes to fill... Mortaza has been a true great for Bangladesh cricket and a model of inspiration as captain for me and all the cricketers."

Bangladesh recently beat Zimbabwe 3-0 in an ODI series -- where Iqbal scored two centuries, including a career-high 158 -- and they will now take on the African nation in a two-match Twenty20 series next week.

Their next ODI is a one-off game against Pakistan in Karachi on April 1. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Ian Chadband)