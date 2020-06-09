Cricket

Pakistan add Younis, Mushtaq as coaches for England tour

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
17 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

LAHORE, June 9 (Reuters) - Pakistan appointed former captain Younis Khan as batting coach for their tour of England later this year, while also adding former spinner Mushtaq Ahmed to complete an impressive line-up of support staff on Tuesday.

Former captain Younis is the only Pakistan batsman in test cricket's 10,000-run club, while Mushtaq, who joined as the new spin bowling coach, played 62 tests before going on to work with teams including England and West Indies.

Misbah-ul-Haq is Pakistan's head coach while another former captain, Waqar Younis, is their fast bowling coach.

Cricket

West Indies depart for England with stop-gap batting coach

2 HOURS AGO

"The Pakistan side includes some immensely talented cricketers who have the potential to achieve greater heights," Younis, who retired in 2017, said in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) statement.

"Together with Misbah-ul-Haq, Mushtaq Ahmed and Waqar Younis, we will try to make them better and prepare them as best as we can with on and off field coaching and guidance."

Pakistan are scheduled to play three tests and the same number of Twenty20 Internationals against England in August-September though exact dates and venues are yet to be finalised.

Misbah said players could learn a lot from Younis, who was "not only as a disciplined and hardworking batsman but also as an athletic fielder and a strategist".

"I see this as a great opportunity for our young players to hone their skills and learn how to make the transition from a good to a great cricketer," Misbah added. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford)

Cricket

BCCI wants quick decision on fate of T20 World Cup

3 HOURS AGO
Cricket

India thrive on verbal clashes, says Australia's Wade

7 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Cricket
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Cricket

West Indies depart for England with stop-gap batting coach

2 HOURS AGO
Cricket

BCCI wants quick decision on fate of T20 World Cup

3 HOURS AGO
Cricket

India thrive on verbal clashes, says Australia's Wade

7 HOURS AGO
Cricket

Windies quick Thomas keen to make test debut in England

YESTERDAY AT 06:42

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Cricket

Solskjaer gets caught by Carrick his it playing cricket in Australia

00:00:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

'He's almost superhuman' - Morgan on Stokes

00:01:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Final over highlights: Australia crush T20I world record

00:01:53
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Sri Lanka in party mood after dismantling Aussies

00:01:26
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Revealed: Man Utd's move for Ansu Fati - Euro Papers

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Djokovic voices concerns over 'extreme' US Open coronavirus protocols

YESTERDAY AT 14:08
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid offer €80m for German wunderkind Havertz, steal a march on transfer rivals – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:25
Play Icon
Premier League

RESULT: Kevin De Bruyne should win PFA Player of the Year

30/03/2020 AT 15:29
Premier League

Mourinho: I'm not interested in Morata's move to Chelsea

20/07/2017 AT 10:47
Equestrian

Italy’s De Luca Races to Longines Global Champions Tour Win in Shanghai

01/05/2017 AT 13:34
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

'We can no longer remain silent' - Anthony Joshua gives speech at Black Lives Matter march

06/06/2020 AT 19:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Harry Kane fails at 'socially-distant' putting world record, but Paul McGinley smashes it

06/06/2020 AT 16:58
Play Icon
Formula 1

Wolff: Bottas had the pace to take pole

29/04/2017 AT 18:39
Monza

Gleason to make Touring Car debut as WTCC season heads to Monza

26/04/2017 AT 12:18
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp 'to arrive at Anfield on Thursday' to sign Liverpool deal

07/10/2015 AT 07:11
View more

What's On

Previous articleWest Indies depart for England with stop-gap batting coach
Next articleRecord sanction for endurance rider in horse abuse case