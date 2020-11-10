Babar replaces Azhar Ali, who led Pakistan to a 1-0 series defeat in England earlier this year.

"I feel truly honoured to have been appointed Test captain and join some of the most iconic players who have captained Pakistan in the purist format of the game," Babar, who took charge of Pakistan's limited-overs teams earlier this year, said in a statement.

"I am ready and prepared to take up the additional responsibility and the fact which gives me additional confidence is that I can do the job is the experience that is available to me in the changing room in the shape of the players and support staff." (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

