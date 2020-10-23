The three matches, originally scheduled to be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, will now be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Nov. 7, 8 and 10.

"The early onset of hazardous pollution and subsequent poor air quality meant that the risk to keep matches in Lahore at this stage was too great," said PCB chief executive Wasim Khan in a statement.

Earlier this month, the PCB also shifted the three-match one-day international series against Zimbabwe from Multan to Rawalpindi due to logistical reasons.

Meanwhile, the last four Pakistan Super League matches, including the final, were moved from Lahore to Karachi. (Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Chennai Editing by Christian Radnedge)

