Cricket

Pakistan's Akmal banned for breaching anti-corruption code

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

LAHORE, Pakistan, April 27 (Reuters) - Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has been banned from all cricket for three years after a disciplinary panel on Monday found him guilty of breaking his country's anti-corruption codes.

Akmal, a 29-year-old right-hander who has played in 200 internationals across three formats of the game since 2009, was charged last month with two unrelated breaches of the Pakistan Cricket Board's Anti-Corruption Code.

The clause under which Akmal was found guilty relates to a failure to inform authorities about approaches to engage in corrupt practices, including match-fixing or spot-fixing.

Vanuatu defies coronavirus shutdown with women's finalVanuatu defies coronavirus shutdown with women's final
Cricket

Vanuatu defies coronavirus shutdown with women's final

25/04/2020 AT 02:16

"He cannot play cricket at any level now. The detailed verdict will be issued by the panel later," a PCB spokesman said.

(Reporting by Mubasher Bukhari in Lahore, editing by Ed Osmond)

West Indies postpone three-test tour of EnglandWest Indies postpone three-test tour of England
Cricket

West Indies postpone three-test tour of England

24/04/2020 AT 22:04
England suspends professional game until July 1 due to pandemicEngland suspends professional game until July 1 due to pandemic
Cricket

England suspends professional game until July 1 due to pandemic

24/04/2020 AT 09:43
Related Topics
Cricket
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (3)

Previous articleVanuatu defies coronavirus shutdown with women's final
Next articleArsenal's players return to training ground for individual sessions