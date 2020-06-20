Cricket

Pakistan's Malik gets permission to travel to England late

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
36 minutes ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

June 20 (Reuters) - All-rounder Shoaib Malik has been allowed to join the Pakistan squad in England late after spending time with his immediate family, whom he has not met for five months due to the COVID-19 crisis, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Saturday.

Pakistan is scheduled to play three tests and as many Twenty20 Internationals in August-September in a bio-secure environment in England following the COVID-19 pandemic.

A 29-member combined squad will depart on June 28 for Manchester, before travelling to Derbyshire for a 14-day quarantine period during which they will be allowed to train and practice as per the standard operating procedure for the series.

Cricket

Australian cricket is ready for a woman to run the game, says Perry

YESTERDAY AT 02:25

Malik has been stuck in Pakistan while his wife, tennis player Sania Mirza, and one-year-old son Izhaan, have been in India due to the ban on international travel due to the pandemic.

"Unlike the rest of us, Shoaib Malik has not seen his immediate family for nearly five months," PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said in a statement.

"As travel restrictions are now slowly easing out and there is an opportunity for a family reunion, it is appropriate that at a human level we show compassion as part of our duty of care and respect Shoaib's request."

The PCB said they have spoken to their counterparts, England and Wales Cricket Board, who have agreed to make an exception for Malik to enter the country on July 24.

Former captain Malik, 38, retired from test cricket in 2015 and bowed out of the 50-over format last year after the World Cup in England. He has continued to play the shortest Twenty20 format for Pakistan. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Michael Perry)

Cricket

Australia coach Langer backs board cuts despite losing Hick

18/06/2020 AT 07:17
Cricket

PCB chief expects 2020 T20 World Cup to be postponed

18/06/2020 AT 04:32
Related Topics
Cricket
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Cricket

Australian cricket is ready for a woman to run the game, says Perry

YESTERDAY AT 02:25
Cricket

Australia coach Langer backs board cuts despite losing Hick

18/06/2020 AT 07:17
Cricket

PCB chief expects 2020 T20 World Cup to be postponed

18/06/2020 AT 04:32
Cricket

ECB to release 35.7 million pounds to help counties, clubs hit by COVID

17/06/2020 AT 16:04

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

00:01:42
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Solskjaer gets caught by Carrick his it playing cricket in Australia

00:00:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

'He's almost superhuman' - Morgan on Stokes

00:01:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Final over highlights: Australia crush T20I world record

00:01:53
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Premier League

Klopp hails Rashford: 'I couldn't respect it more!'

16 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers

19 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

‘The 18-year-old kid I met is now a man’ – Jose Mourinho on Marcus Rashford

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Liga

Messi hits out at Abidal: 'Take responsibility for yourself - and don't feed rumours'

04/02/2020 AT 19:09
Tennis

Safin on hellraiser claims and why Federer is the greatest of all time

21/03/2019 AT 16:05
Formula 1

Alonso wants to give McLaren time

14/09/2017 AT 11:32
Play Icon
Premier League

Arteta reveals Mesut Ozil snub reason, discusses David Luiz and the importance of teams kneeling

YESTERDAY AT 11:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

17/06/2020 AT 12:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Froome - 'Finestre felt my real personality coming out, I rose to the occasion'

28/05/2020 AT 15:19
Play Icon
Premier League

Suarez: Bellerin torn over Barca move

15/06/2017 AT 11:08
Liga

FFF president: Zidane coaching France 'a logical continuation'

15/06/2017 AT 09:53
French Open men

Was Nadal's 'La Decima' the greatest Grand Slam victory of all time?

13/06/2017 AT 10:30
View more

What's On

Previous articleAustralian cricket is ready for a woman to run the game, says Perry
Next articleLakers owner calls for unity against racism on Juneteenth