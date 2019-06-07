Pakistan, Sri Lanka share points after Bristol washout

Umpires conducted an inspection at 3.15 pm (1415 GMT) local time before deciding that no play would be possible in the damp conditions.

Both teams take a point each from the wash-out, and have three from their opening three matches.

Sri Lanka next face Bangladesh at the same venue on Tuesday, while Pakistan take on Australia at Taunton a day later.

Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan lost their opening game to West Indies but recovered with a stunning victory over top-ranked England.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka responded to their 10-wicket defeat by New Zealand in the opener with a narrow win over Afghanistan. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)