Cricket

Pakistan survive shortened opening session to reach 155 for five

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

SOUTHAMPTON, England, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Pakistan survived a shortened opening session without losing any wickets to reach 155 for five against England in their first innings on the second day of the second test at the Rose Bowl on Friday.

Beaten by three wickets in the first of the three-match series, Pakistan, who chose to bat, were in a sticky situation as they resumed on 126-5. But Babar Azam (45 not out) and Mohammad Rizwan (12 not out) saw them through without further damage.

After the start of play was delayed by 90 minutes due to bad light and the opening session cut to one hour, they batted with discipline and authority in overcast conditions which favoured the bowlers.

Azam clipped boundaries through mid-wicket in successive overs off Chris Woakes and James Anderson, the highlights of an otherwise quiet session which saw the visitors add 29 runs in 15.2 overs. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)

