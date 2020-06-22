Cricket

REFILE-Cricket-Pakistan trio test positive for COVID-19 ahead of England tour

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

(changes slug, no change to story)

June 22 (Reuters) - Pakistan cricketers Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan have tested positive for COVID-19 after being screened in Rawalpindi ahead of their tour of England next month, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Monday.

"The players had shown no symptoms until they were tested in Rawalpindi on Sunday," the PCB said in a statement. "The PCB medical panel is in contact with the three who have been advised to immediately go into self-isolation."

The PCB said Imad Wasim and Usman Shinwari, who were also screened in Rawalpindi, tested negative for the virus.

The PCB added that other players and staff apart from Shoaib Malik, bowling coach Waqar Younis and physio Cliffe Deacon were tested in Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi on Monday, with the test results expected on Tuesday.

Pakistan's test and limited overs squads are set to tour England for three tests and three Twenty20 internationals. They were due to fly out later this month to quarantine themselves ahead of the first test on July 30.

Earlier this month, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi said he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

