Cricket

Players union slams Cricket Australia's COVID-19 cost-cutting

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
44 minutes ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

MELBOURNE, May 19 (Reuters) - The chairman of Australia's professional cricketers' union has lambasted the national board's cost-cutting measures in response to the new coronavirus outbreak, saying they could have "disastrous" consequences for the game over the long term.

Cricket Australia furloughed about 80% of its staff and said it had suffered a A$20 million ($13 million) fall in revenue due to COVID-19, despite the pandemic hitting at the end of the season.

The board is also pushing member states to agree cuts to their grants and is in talks with players about adjusting pay.

Cricket

After record earnings, Lancashire target India for growth

4 HOURS AGO

Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) Chairman Greg Dyer questioned the board's gloomy financial outlook, saying the game had "yet to experience a significant negative revenue event."

"It should be in a relatively strong financial position, particularly relative to the winter sports, and with the benefit of time should emerge with a distinct advantage to other sports who’ve been caught directly in COVID's crosshairs," Dyer said on the ACA's website https://www.auscricket.com.au/news-media/news-articles/slash-and-burn-risks-squandering-crickets-unique-opportunity.

"Now is not the time to diminish the game, but instead .... seize the moment and improve it."

CA Chief Executive Kevin Roberts said last month the board could suffer a revenue hit of hundreds of millions of dollars if India were unable to tour in the home summer.

However, the tour's chances of going ahead have been boosted by Australia's success in reducing COVID-19 infections to a trickle over the past month.

Dyer said cost-cutting at state and grass-roots levels would have "disastrous long-term consequences on the health of the game" and took aim at CA's centralised high performance programme.

"That at the first sign of a headwind states are being asked to take significant cuts, which are in turn filtering down to local cricket, suggests that something is horribly wrong with the current model," he said.

CA did not provide immediate comment when contacted by Reuters. ($1 = 1.5333 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Cricket

ICC recommends ban on using saliva to shine balls

9 HOURS AGO
Cricket

Markram stakes claim for South Africa test captaincy

14 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Cricket
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Cricket

After record earnings, Lancashire target India for growth

4 HOURS AGO
Cricket

ICC recommends ban on using saliva to shine balls

9 HOURS AGO
Cricket

Markram stakes claim for South Africa test captaincy

14 HOURS AGO
Cricket

India won't rush players back despite facilities opening

21 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Cricket

Solskjaer gets caught by Carrick his it playing cricket in Australia

00:00:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

'He's almost superhuman' - Morgan on Stokes

00:01:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Final over highlights: Australia crush T20I world record

00:01:53
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Sri Lanka in party mood after dismantling Aussies

00:01:26
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

17 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Nadal on epic Australian Open matches - My Grand Slam Journey

19 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

United and PSG suffer crushing blow in pursuit of Lazio star - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:49
Play Icon
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Expectation management consuming Tottenham

23/02/2020 AT 22:30
Liga

Bale hits brace, sees red as Madrid salvage draw at Villarreal

01/09/2019 AT 18:01
Premier League

Battling Blades deny Lampard first home win

31/08/2019 AT 14:44
Play Icon
Bundesliga

'We knew we had the support at home' - Haaland on Dortmund fans

YESTERDAY AT 10:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'A small lady with a huge heart, Romania can be very proud' - Cahill on Halep

15/05/2020 AT 10:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
China Championship

Mark Williams dispatches long-range red

27/09/2019 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Premier League

Mourinho rests Ibrahimovic, names Young as captain

16/04/2017 AT 12:56
Football

The Warm-Up: Craig Pawson for Prime Minister, Chelsea's run continues

15/12/2016 AT 07:03
Eurosport

LEGAL NOTICE

16/06/2014 AT 14:37
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleAfter record earnings, Lancashire target India for growth
Next articleBarred from the course, fans tune-in to skins match