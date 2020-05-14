Cricket

Playing entire India series in Adelaide gets Head's nod

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

MELBOURNE, May 14 (Reuters) - Australia vice captain Travis Head backed on Thursday the idea of playing the entire test series against India in a 'bio-secure' Adelaide Oval to ensure the lucrative fixture goes ahead later this year.

Cricket Australia (CA) is banking heavily on the series, reportedly worth A$300 million ($195 million) in revenue, to help it cope with a financial crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) has pitched Adelaide Oval as a test hub for the series which might end up being played behind closed doors and at a single venue because of travel and other restrictions forced by the pandemic.

Cricket

Tendulkar settles lawsuit with Australian bat-maker

22 MINUTES AGO

Head said his home ground, where an on-site hotel was being constructed, could handle the pressure of hosting consecutive matches.

"If it comes down to that, I know that it will definitely be able to cope and withstand back-to-back test matches," said the South Australia skipper.

"We've had instances where there'll be A-League games, rugby league or concerts going on and... the (curator) has been able to prepare a wicket and drop it in the middle of the square, day of the game or two days out of the game.

"And you wouldn't even notice as a player."

The Indian cricket board has said the tourists would be ready to spend two weeks in quarantine in Australia if that helped the tour go ahead as planned.

The teams are scheduled to play four tests and three one-day internationals in December and January but efforts are on to squeeze in a fifth test or a couple of extra limited-overs matches. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Toby Davis)

Cricket

Windies players won't be 'coerced' to tour England-chief exec

12 HOURS AGO
Cricket

Coronavirus break could help prolong careers, says Buttler

YESTERDAY AT 13:21
Related Topics
Cricket
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Cricket

Tendulkar settles lawsuit with Australian bat-maker

22 MINUTES AGO
Cricket

Windies players won't be 'coerced' to tour England-chief exec

12 HOURS AGO
Cricket

Coronavirus break could help prolong careers, says Buttler

YESTERDAY AT 13:21
Cricket

Babar named ODI captain, Amir loses Pakistan contract

YESTERDAY AT 11:50

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Cricket

Solskjaer gets caught by Carrick his it playing cricket in Australia

00:00:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

'He's almost superhuman' - Morgan on Stokes

00:01:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Final over highlights: Australia crush T20I world record

00:01:53
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Sri Lanka in party mood after dismantling Aussies

00:01:26
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Cash-strapped Barcelona target De Ligt with NBA style deal – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'My idol!' - Halep star-struck by Henin on Tennis Legends

12/05/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

'I'm back' - Mike Tyson teases possible comeback in viral workout video

12/05/2020 AT 09:25
Play Icon
Athletics

World Athletics Championships in Eugene moved to 2022

08/04/2020 AT 12:25
Judo

Rabat Grand Prix in Morocco cancelled due to Corona virus outbreak

04/03/2020 AT 15:32
Australian Open

Australian Open 2019 - Live TV details, dates, schedule, odds, tickets and draw

13/01/2019 AT 11:15
Play Icon
Cycling

Giro Classics: Nibali reflecting on his winning finish in 2013

11/05/2020 AT 15:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

What actually happens when Tour de France cyclists needs a pee... - Story Time with Carlton Kirby

11/05/2020 AT 12:51
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Liverpool 'ready to pounce' as Lyon forced to sell star - Euro Papers

11/05/2020 AT 10:52
Play Icon
UEFA Nations League

Dramatic Van Dijk equaliser sends Netherlands through at France's expense

19/11/2018 AT 20:32
Premier League

Paper Round: United want £140m for Pogba, City eye De Ligt and Mahrez

19/04/2018 AT 21:59
Liga

Lionel Messi: Eto'o and Henry great, but Neymar and Suarez the best

01/06/2015 AT 13:01
View more

What's On (3)

Previous articleWindies players won't be 'coerced' to tour England-chief exec
Next articleQuail Hollow Club to host PGA Championship in 2025