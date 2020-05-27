Preparations continue for T20 World Cup this year - ICC

MUMBAI, May 27 (Reuters) - The International Cricket Council has told Reuters it is continuing its preparations for the Twenty20 World Cup to be held in Australia in October-November and denied reports on Wednesday that a decision had been taken to postpone the event.

Media reports in India said ICC members had come to an understanding that this year's event would be pushed back to 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ICC board is due to meet on Thursday to discuss a number of issues related to the virus outbreak and members will also address the World Cup, which is due to be held in Australia from Oct. 18 to Nov. 15.

"The ICC has not taken a decision to postpone the T20 World Cup and preparations are ongoing for the event in Australia this year as per plan," a spokesperson for the governing body told Reuters.

"This is on the agenda for the ICC Board meeting tomorrow and a decision will be taken in due course."

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) is set to host the tournament in 2021.

