Prince Harry drops cheeky chirp at Finch

"You're getting on a bit now, aren't you? How long have you been playing?" the Duke of Sussex asked the 32-year-old Australian skipper, making him laugh.

Australia are bidding for back-to-back World Cup titles after winning the 2015 tournament on home soil, while hosts England are favourites to claim their first.

Queen Elizabeth also met the captains ahead of a garden party at the palace on Wednesday.

Eoin Morgan's England meet South Africa in the World Cup opener at The Oval later on Thursday.

