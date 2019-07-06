Rahul, Rohit tons help India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets

LEEDS, England, July 6 (Reuters) - Openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul smashed fluent centuries to help India crush Sri Lanka by seven wickets in a their final Cricket World Cup group match at Headingley on Saturday.

Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka slumped to 55-4 before Angelo Mathews (113) and Lahiru Thirimanne (53) arrested the slide and helped them to a competitive 264-7.

Rohit made 103 to become the first player to score five centuries in a single World Cup, while Rahul made 111 to set up India's seventh victory from nine matches which came with 39 balls to spare.

India had already qualified for the semi-finals and will finish top of the standings if Australia lose to South Africa in their last group match.

Sri Lanka have been eliminated. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in Leeds; editing by Ed Osmond)