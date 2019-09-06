Rain delays England resumption in Ashes test

Lunch will be taken early at 1230 pm local time with an umpire's inspection at 1300 if there is no further rain.

Opener Rory Burns and night-watchman Craig Overton will resume for England after Joe Denly was removed in the final session on Thursday.

A magnificent 211 from Steve Smith had led Australia to 497-8 declared. (Reporting by Simon Evans Editing by Christian Radnedge)