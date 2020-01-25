Rain delays play on second day of fourth test

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Rain again delayed the start of play in the fourth test between South Africa and England at The Wanderers but umpires said they were hoping for no more than an hour’s delay on Saturday.

Some three hours of play were lost when the start of the test was delayed by rain on Friday, before eventually getting underway after lunch.

England went on to make 192-4 before bad light brought play to a premature close with only 54.2 of the scheduled 90 overs being bowled.

The teams woke on Saturday to a light drizzle over Johannesburg but it abated enough to allow the ground staff to remove the covers 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play at 0800 GMT.

Cricket South Africa said the umpires were hoping play would resume at 0900 GMT.

England, who lead the series 2-1, were also waiting to hear whether there would be any action taken against all-rounder Ben Stokes after a foul-mouthed altercation with a spectator caught on television on Friday.

He faces being charged by the International Cricket Council with a level one offence for the “use of an audible obscenity” and the possibility of being fined and handed a demerit. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)