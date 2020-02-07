Rain delays second ODI between South Africa and England

There were heavy showers overnight in Durban and more persistent rain through the morning, leaving pools of water on the outfield. The forecast for the afternoon shows more rain is on the way.

For there to be a minimum of 20 overs, play would need to get under way by 6.30pm local time (1630 GMT).

South Africa won the first match in the three-game series by seven wickets in Cape Town on Tuesday. The final fixture will be staged in Johannesburg on Sunday. (Reporting by Nick Said Editing by Toby Davis)