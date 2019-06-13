Rain, soggy outfield delay start at overcast Trent Bridge

A record three matches have already been either called off or abandoned in the rain-hit tournament with many questioning the absence of reserve days for group matches.

Match officials were to inspect the ground at 10:30 local time start provided there was no rain but it soon started drizzling.

New Zealand, who won all three matches they have played so far, and twice champions India, playing their third, are the only two unbeaten teams in the tournament. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in Nottingham; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)