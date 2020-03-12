Rain washes out first ODI between India and South Africa

While several international sporting events have been cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the two cricket boards decided to go ahead with three one-day internationals despite concerns.

On Thursday, the Indian government said it wanted the national cricket team's upcoming matches to be played in empty stadiums - an unheard-of occurrence in a country where the sport is a national obsession.

But a sizeable crowd nonetheless gathered in the Dharamsala ground, with local match organisers saying they had not received the government directive. The fans were, however, left disappointed as the rains did not relent.

The second ODI will be held in Lucknow before Kolkata's Eden Gardens hosts the final match. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Pravin Char)