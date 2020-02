Rashid stars as England share ODI series with S Africa

World champions England won the toss and elected to field, restricting their hosts to 256 for seven in 50 overs, a below- par score on a day when the players wore pink to raise money for breast cancer awareness.

The touring side looked composed in their chase, apart from some late jitters, as Joe Denly top-scored with 66, reaching their target with 40 balls to spare to claim a share of the series after the second game was washed out by rain.

The teams meet in a three-match Twenty20 International series which starts on Wednesday in East London, and concludes next Sunday in Pretoria. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ed Osmond)