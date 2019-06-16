Rohit ton, Kohli fifty power India to 336-5 against Pakistan

Put into bat under a grey sky, India got off to a strong start with Lokesh Rahul, replacing injured Shikhar Dhawan at the top, and Rohit forging a 136-run stand for the opening wicket.

Rohit made 140 off 113 balls and raised 98 runs with Kohli but Mohammad Amir's tight bowling at the death overs denied India a 350-plus total.

Amir was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers claiming 3-47. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in Manchester; editing by Pritha Sarkar)