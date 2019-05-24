S Africa announce fixtures for England, Australia series
CAPE TOWN, May 24 (Reuters) - South Africa will host England for four tests and a limited overseas series and then Australia in Twenty20 and One Day Internationals in a packed summer programme, Cricket South Africa announced on Friday.
England will start their tour with two warm-up matches in
December before the first test in Pretoria from Dec. 26-30.
They will then play three more tests at Newlands in Cape
Town, St Georges Park in Port Elizabeth and at the Wanderers in
Johannesburg in January 2020.
England are also scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20s
against South Africa in February.
Australia are scheduled for three T20s and three ODIs in
February and March.
England tour:
Dec 17-18 v Invitation XI, Willowmore Park, Benoni
Dec 20-22 v South Africa A, Willowmore Park, Benoni
Dec 26-30 First test, Centurion, Pretoria
Jan 3-8 Second test, Newlands, Cape Town
Jan 16-20 Third test, St Georges Park, Port Elizabeth
Jan 24-28 Fourth test, Wanderers, Johannesburg
Jan 31 ODI v Invitation XI, Paarl
Feb 1 ODI v Invitation XI, Paarl
Feb 4 First ODI, Newlands, Cape Town
Feb 7 Second ODI, Kingsmead, Durban
Feb 9 Third ODI, Wanderers, Johannesburg
Feb 12 First T20, Buffalo Park, East London
Feb 14 Second T20, Kingsmead, Durban
Feb 16 Third T20, Centurion, Pretoria
Australia tour:
Feb 21 First T20, Wanderers, Johannesburg
Feb 23 Second T20, St Georges Park, Port Elizabeth
Feb 26 Third T20, Newlands, Cape Town
Feb 29 First ODI, Paarl
March 4 Second ODI, Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein
March 7 Third ODI, Potchefstroom
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)