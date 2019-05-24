S Africa announce fixtures for England, Australia series

CAPE TOWN, May 24 (Reuters) - South Africa will host England

for four tests and a limited overseas series and then Australia

in Twenty20 and One Day Internationals in a packed summer

programme, Cricket South Africa announced on Friday.

England will start their tour with two warm-up matches in

December before the first test in Pretoria from Dec. 26-30.

They will then play three more tests at Newlands in Cape

Town, St Georges Park in Port Elizabeth and at the Wanderers in

Johannesburg in January 2020.

England are also scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20s

against South Africa in February.

Australia are scheduled for three T20s and three ODIs in

February and March.



England tour:

Dec 17-18 v Invitation XI, Willowmore Park, Benoni

Dec 20-22 v South Africa A, Willowmore Park, Benoni

Dec 26-30 First test, Centurion, Pretoria

Jan 3-8 Second test, Newlands, Cape Town

Jan 16-20 Third test, St Georges Park, Port Elizabeth

Jan 24-28 Fourth test, Wanderers, Johannesburg

Jan 31 ODI v Invitation XI, Paarl

Feb 1 ODI v Invitation XI, Paarl

Feb 4 First ODI, Newlands, Cape Town

Feb 7 Second ODI, Kingsmead, Durban

Feb 9 Third ODI, Wanderers, Johannesburg

Feb 12 First T20, Buffalo Park, East London

Feb 14 Second T20, Kingsmead, Durban

Feb 16 Third T20, Centurion, Pretoria



Australia tour:

Feb 21 First T20, Wanderers, Johannesburg

Feb 23 Second T20, St Georges Park, Port Elizabeth

Feb 26 Third T20, Newlands, Cape Town

Feb 29 First ODI, Paarl

March 4 Second ODI, Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein

March 7 Third ODI, Potchefstroom



(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

