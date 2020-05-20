Cricket

Saliva ban would be hard to police, says Australia's Hazlewood

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

SYDNEY, May 20 (Reuters) - Australia quick Josh Hazlewood says the proposed ban on cricketers using saliva to shine the ball will be difficult to police but ultimately might not make much difference to the art of swing bowling.

The International Cricket Council's (ICC) cricket committee has recommended the ban on the use of spit when the sport returns after the coronavirus shutdown because of fears it could lead to the spread of COVID-19.

Cricketers have long used saliva and sweat to shine one side of the ball, altering the aerodynamics in an attempt to generate movement in the air as it flies towards the batsman.

Cricket

Cricket-Players will need more mental health support, says coach Upton

8 HOURS AGO

Sweat, which carries less risk of transmission, will still be allowed if the ban is enforced but Hazlewood thought it would be tough for umpires to end the practise of applying a bit of spit to the ball.

"I'd like saliva to be used obviously but if that's what they've put forward, I guess everyone is playing the same game," he told Sydney's Daily Telegraph.

"Once it comes back to you as a bowler, it's second nature to just give it a little touch up if you see something, and that's going to be hard to stop to be honest. And it's a tough thing to monitor for sure."

Hazlewood, while admitting he had no medical training, questioned whether the measure was necessary at all given that players live in each other's pockets during matches.

As to whether it would make much of a difference to the effectiveness of pace bowling, Hazlewood was uncertain.

"Sweat probably makes (the ball) a bit wetter if that makes sense. Makes it a bit heavier," he added.

"I think you’ll use very small amounts because people have sweaty hands anyway and it gets on the ball ... I don't think this will have as big an impact as what people think." (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)

Cricket

India's Kohli credits change in stance for versatility

19 HOURS AGO
Cricket

India delay call on Sri Lanka tour amid travel restrictions

A DAY AGO
Related Topics
Cricket
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Cricket

Cricket-Players will need more mental health support, says coach Upton

8 HOURS AGO
Cricket

India's Kohli credits change in stance for versatility

19 HOURS AGO
Cricket

India delay call on Sri Lanka tour amid travel restrictions

A DAY AGO
Cricket

Windies skipper Holder says won't force players to tour England

A DAY AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Cricket

Solskjaer gets caught by Carrick his it playing cricket in Australia

00:00:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

'He's almost superhuman' - Morgan on Stokes

00:01:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Final over highlights: Australia crush T20I world record

00:01:53
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Sri Lanka in party mood after dismantling Aussies

00:01:26
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Football

Barca throw €111m at Lautaro… but Kane was their first choice – Euro Papers

14 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: Corretja reveals the secrets of Nadal's serve

YESTERDAY AT 13:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Arsenal and Spurs ready to pounce as Brugge boss says star can leave - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:38
Play Icon
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

31/03/2020 AT 16:52
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Expectation management consuming Tottenham

23/02/2020 AT 22:30
Cricket

De Kock leads South Africa fightback v England

26/12/2019 AT 10:22
Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

YESTERDAY AT 09:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Nadal on epic Australian Open matches - My Grand Slam Journey

YESTERDAY AT 06:43
Play Icon
Basketball

NBA Results

25/12/2019 AT 19:32
Play Icon
China Championship

Mark Williams dispatches long-range red

27/09/2019 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Eurosport

LEGAL NOTICE

16/06/2014 AT 14:37
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleCricket-Players will need more mental health support, says coach Upton
Next articleNFL expects positive tests, focuses on proper response