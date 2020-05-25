Cricket

Saliva ban would be temporary, says ICC's Kumble

ByReuters
22 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

MUMBAI, May 25 (Reuters) - A recommendation banning the use of saliva to shine a cricket ball when the sport resumes after the novel coronavirus shutdown is only a temporary measure, Anil Kumble, the chairman of the International Cricket Council's Cricket Committee, has said.

Cricketers have used the age-old method of shining one side of the ball with a combination of saliva and sweat to help bowlers generate more movement in the air as it travels towards the batsman.

However, as part of efforts aimed at minimizing the risk of spreading the virus, the governing body's cricket committee has recommended the ban on using spit.

"We have been very critical and we have been very focused on eliminating any external substances coming into the game," former India leg-spinner Kumble said on Star Sports' Cricket Connected.

"This is only an interim measure and as long as we have hopefully control over COVID in a few months or a year's time then I think things will go back to as normal as it can be."

Australia quick Pat Cummins has said cricket's lawmakers should approve the use of an artificial substance to shine the ball if the ban on saliva was enacted, while compatriot Josh Hazlewood has said it would difficult to police such a ban.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

