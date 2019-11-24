Santner scores half century as NZ build lead against England

The hosts were 452-6 at the break with Santner on 55 and BJ Watling on his highest test score of 148 after the pair went relatively unchallenged through a slow first session in Mt. Maunganui when they scored just 58 runs.

Santner, who was on 31 not out overnight, again had trouble against the short-pitched ball but gamely took delivery after delivery on the body, gloves and helmet to squeeze a single off Sam Curran to reach his half century from 170 balls.

Both Santner and Watling were circumspect after resuming on 394-6 on Sunday as they re-established themselves.

Neither took any real chances as they looked to build New Zealand's lead to close to 200 and will then hope to bowl England out on a pitch that is still in relatively good condition but has been difficult to score from.

Watling had resurrected New Zealand's innings with his eighth test century and a succession of solid partnerships after he arrived at the crease with the hosts 127-4 and in danger of conceding a first innings deficit to England, who scored 353.

He combined in a 70-run partnership with Henry Nicholls, 119 with Colin de Grandhomme, and then an unbeaten 136 runs with Santner.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Daniel Wallis)