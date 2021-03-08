ENGLAND stand-in captain Nat Sciver has already turned her sights to next year's Cricket World Cup defence after her side completed a Twenty20 series clean sweep against New Zealand.

The visitors were without skipper Heather Knight for the third game in Wellington due to a hamstring injury, but her absence did not stop England from securing a 32-run win.

An unbeaten 31 from Fran Wilson and Sophia Dunkley's 26 helped England post 128-9 from their 20 overs before the spinners ensured New Zealand were bowled out for 96.

Cricket Women's World Cups to get two more teams from 2026 - ICC 4 HOURS AGO

It means England have now won their last 11 completed Twenty20 internationals and Sciver hopes the series triumph can provide a platform for 50-over success in New Zealand in 2022.

"Everybody chipped in and put their hand up," she said. "We were a bit scrappy with the bat but managed to keep the positivity all the way through to get up to a defendable score.

"The bowling has been our strength throughout the tour so the early wickets were key and then the spinners did really well.

"This has been brilliant preparation to go into the summer, and then before coming back over here [New Zealand] for the World Cup next year."

England are the defending 50-over world champions while their 11-game Twenty20 run stretches back to their six-wicket defeat in their opening game of the T20 World Cup in March 2020.

Their only setback in the shortest format during that run was the controversial washed-out semi-final against India, which eliminated them from the tournament due to their group placing.

An uncertain start in Wellington had put England under pressure at 70-4 before Wilson, playing her first game of the T20 series, arrived at the crease to steady the ship.

Her 23-ball knock saw the visitors navigate the final eight overs superbly to post a competitive total, with Dunkley also contributing well after being promoted to four in the batting order.

Katherine Brunt then made an immediate impact with the ball, trapping captain Sophie Devine and Hayley Jensen lbw in the first over before New Zealand recovered to 37-2.

But England spinners Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn and Mady Villiers took 6-36 to restrict the hosts to 96 all out to add a 3-0 T20 series whitewash to their 2-1 one-day series success.

Opening bowler Brunt feels the best is yet to come for this England side, who appear to be going from strength to strength under the watch of head coach Lisa Keightley.

"We've got mixture of experience and youth so it is about learning from each other and I think the youngsters in our team are really experienced at the moment so they are teaching us as much as we are teaching them," she said.

"It is one day a time for me at the moment, being almost 36. It is about enjoying the moment and staying in it and enjoying what I've got left with the girls."

Sportsbeat 2021

Cricket England Women turn attention to T20s after ODI series win 01/03/2021 AT 11:29