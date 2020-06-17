Cricket

Scotland call off T20 international v Australia

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Scotland's Twenty20 international against Australia scheduled for June 29 has been cancelled because ongoing restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Cricket Scotland said on Wednesday.

"Whilst this is disappointing news for us all in Scotland, we have explored all potential options and concluded that it is no longer possible to play the men's T20 international against Australia," Gus Mackay, CEO of Cricket Scotland, said.

A statement said that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) were in discussions with Cricket Australia regarding the rescheduling of Australia's tour.

Cricket

Don't sweat the saliva ban, ball-maker offers towel solution

3 HOURS AGO

However, there is no chance of Scotland's T20 international being re-arranged for later in the summer due to "the costs and logistics" involved in staging a one-off fixture in a secure environment.

The match was to have taken place at The Grange in Edinburgh. (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Cricket

Australia board cuts 40 staff in restructure

5 HOURS AGO
Cricket

England's Bairstow keen to reclaim test wicketkeeper's role

7 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Cricket
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Cricket

Don't sweat the saliva ban, ball-maker offers towel solution

3 HOURS AGO
Cricket

Australia board cuts 40 staff in restructure

5 HOURS AGO
Cricket

England's Bairstow keen to reclaim test wicketkeeper's role

7 HOURS AGO
Cricket

ANALYSIS-Cricket-COVID missteps topple Sandpaper-gate survivor Roberts

YESTERDAY AT 09:41

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

00:01:42
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Solskjaer gets caught by Carrick his it playing cricket in Australia

00:00:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

'He's almost superhuman' - Morgan on Stokes

00:01:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Final over highlights: Australia crush T20I world record

00:01:53
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Premier League

Aguero scores on 300th City appearance in dismantling of Cardiff

22/09/2018 AT 15:14
Football

Coutinho on bench for Liverpool's match with Sevilla after transfer saga

13/09/2017 AT 16:30
Champions League

Fellaini stars as United beat FC Basel on return to top table

12/09/2017 AT 17:07
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Incredible point at the Adria Tour as Thiem concludes with a tweener against Krajinovic

14/06/2020 AT 20:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

13/06/2020 AT 15:25
Play Icon
Tennis

Federer set to launch hardcourt campaign at Rogers Cup

01/08/2017 AT 23:04
Formula 1

Ocon will be ‘more careful’ battling Perez

01/08/2017 AT 14:34
Football

Spurs are on the way to Wembley... but they're carrying Chelsea on their coattails

27/03/2017 AT 09:04
View more

What's On

Previous articleDon't sweat the saliva ban, ball-maker offers towel solution
Next articleRyan Fraser rejects short-term Bournemouth contract extension ahead of Premier League restart