Scotland, Oman complete next year's T20 World Cup lineup

George Munsey struck 65, his second fifty of the qualifying tournament, as Scotland spanked hosts United Arab Emirates by 90 runs to secure their second successive, and fourth overall, appearance in the Twenty20 World Cup.

"It has not gone our way this tournament, but it is great to play so well in a must-win game," Munsey said after Wednesday's victory which came as a relief for the top seeds who finished fourth in their group.

Oman survived a batting collapse to pip Hong Kong by 12 runs and will meet Scotland in the 5th/6th place play-off match later on Thursday.

The four semi-finalists - Papua New Guinea, Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia - have already qualified from this tournament for the 16-team World Cup scheduled to begin on Oct. 18.

The six teams will join Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the first round for a round robin competition with the top four advancing to the Super 12 stage.

Based on official rankings as on Dec. 31, 2018, hosts Australia and other top nine teams - Pakistan, India, England, South Africa, New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh - qualified directly.

West Indies will defend the title they won beating England in the 2016 final in Kolkata. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)