Shami, Jadeja bowl India to 203-run win over South Africa

Chasing an improbable 395 for victory, the tourists were all out for 191 in the second session after resuming on 11 for one on the fifth and final day.

Shami returned figures of 5-35 while Jadeja picked up 4-87 with tailender Dane Piedt top-scoring for the touring side with 56, his maiden test half-century.

It was the third straight win in as many matches for top-ranked side India in the World Test Championships. The hosts took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with the second test starting at Pune from Thursday. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)