Australian cricket great Shane Warne passed away due to natural causes, Thai police confirmed on Monday.

Thai police say Warne had suffered chest pains and that he had a medical history of asthma and heart problems. His family have been told of the result of the autopsy and accepted the finding.

"Today investigators received the autopsy result, in which the medical opinion is that the cause of death is natural," deputy national police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a statement.

"Investigators will summarise the autopsy result for prosecutors within the timeframe of the law."

Warne's family are said to be "shattered" and "in complete shock" by Warne's sudden death.

Warne's long-time manager James Erskine said: "The three children are in a complete shock.

"I spoke to them yesterday and Jackson just said, 'We expect him to walk in the door. This is like a bad dream'.

"Keith, Shane's father, is a pretty strong individual, but like everybody, he's just shattered, they can't believe what's happened."

Warne, widely considered to be one of the greatest cricketers of all time, collected 708 test wickets in 145 matches - which is the second highest in history - across a remarkable 15-year international career.

He helped Australia win the 1999 50-over World Cup and famously delivered the 'ball of the century' against Mike Gatting in the 1993 Ashes. Warne was part of five Ashes-winning sides between 1993 and 2003.

Warne claimed 293 dismissals in 194 one-day internationals between 1993 and 2005.

Warne played domestic cricket in England for Hampshire. He played for his native Victoria for the entirety of his first-class domestic cricket career in Australia.

After retiring from international cricket in 2007, he continued to play Twenty20 cricket until 2013.

He led Rajasthan Royals to the Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2008 and was appointed team mentor in 2018.

