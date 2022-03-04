Shane Warne, an Australia cricket legend who is widely considered one of the greatest leg-spinners of all-time, has died aged 52.

Warne’s management released a brief statement in the early hours of Saturday morning in Australia saying that he passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement reads.

"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

Warne's 708 test wickets is the second-most of all time behind only Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan.

Having made his Test debut at Sydney Cricket Ground in 1992, he was part of a team that won the World Cup in 1999 and five Ashes-winning sides between 1993 and 2003.

Warne claimed 293 dismissals in 194 one-day internationals between 1993 and 2005.

After retiring from international cricket in 2007, he continued to play Twenty20 cricket until 2013.

Warne played domestic cricket in England for Hampshire. He played for his native Victoria for the entirety of his first-class domestic cricket career in Australia.

He led Rajasthan Royals to the Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2008 and was appointed team mentor in 2018.

News of Warne's tragic death comes within 24 hours of fellow Australian cricket great Rod Marsh also passing away after he suffered a major heart attack last week.

TRIBUTES POUR IN FOR WARNE

