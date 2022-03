Cricket

'Shane Warne was a massive idol of mine, it has shocked us all' - England cricket captain Joe Root

Joe Root: "Yeah, I mean, it's shocked us all in the dressing room. First, thoughts go out to his family and his closest friends, and many condolences to all of his loved ones. I mean, it's hard to know what to say, really, and my experiences of Shane with someone that absolutely loved the game of cricket is always a joy to be around, gave so much energy to the sport."

