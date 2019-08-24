Sharma takes five wickets, India on top against West Indies

Sharma (5-42) rattled through West Indies' middle order late in the day, turning the match perhaps decisively in favour of the visitors.

West Indies were 189-8 at stumps in their first innings, still 108 runs behind in reply to India's 297 total.

Sharma's first five-wicket haul in more than a year began when he caught-and-bowled obdurate opener Kraigg Brathwaite for 14.

He later dismissed Roston Chase (48) and then sent Shai Hope (24), Shimron Hetymer (35) and Kemar Roach (0) packing in a devastating seven-ball purple patch.

West Indies will be frustrated that all of their recognised batsmen got starts, but nobody managed a half century.

Earlier, India resumed on 203-6, before Sharma contributed 19 runs of a 60-run eighth wicket partnership with Ravindra Jadeja that helped the visitors to what looked like a pretty good total by the end of the day.

Jadeja was the last man out, for 58, the second-highest scorer behind number five Ajinkya Rahane's 81.

Opening bowlers Roach (4-66) and Shannon Gabriel (3-71) combined for seven wickets.

The match is the first of a two-test series between the teams that is part of the new World Test Championship.