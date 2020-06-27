Six Pakistan players re-test negative for coronavirus ahead of England tour

Mohammad Hafeez of Pakistan walks off having been dismissed off the bowling of Mujeeb Ur Rahman of Afghanistan during the Group Stage match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Headingley on June 29, 2019 in Leeds, England

Six Pakistan cricketers who had previously tested positive for coronavirus have returned negative tests, though four others still have the virus.

The status of the tour had been called into question after 10 players in their squad had tested positive for Covid-19 this week.

The squad will fly to Manchester on Sunday to quarantine ahead of their three-Test and three-T20 tour, which kicks off on August 5, albeit without those who had tested positive. They will fly to England once they have tested negative.

Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Hasnain have all now tested negative.

Hafeez had been embroiled in controversy after doing another test which was negative on the private sector, outside the Pakistan Cricket Board's jurisdiction.

Kashif Bhatti, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali and Imran Khan have all returned positive tests, along with team masseur Malang Ali.

"Following advice from leading sports science experts and as per the UK government regulations, players who have tested positive during the PCB testing process will be unable to travel on Sunday," a PCB statement reads.

"However, they will be sent to England as soon as their two tests return negative.

"Amongst the four reserves players, who were tested on Wednesday, only Imran Butt has tested positive, while the tests of Bilal Asif, Mohammad Nawaz and Musa Khan were negative.

"Out of the 10 players and one official, who had earlier tested positive during the PCB testing programme, six players have tested negative in the retests. They are: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz.

"Players who have again tested positive are: Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Kashif Bhatti and Imran Khan, along with Malang Ali (masseur)."

Pakistan has almost 200,000 confirmed cases and just over 4,000 deaths from coronavirus according to Johns Hopkins University.

