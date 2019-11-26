Smith to be more disciplined against Pakistan's Yasir

Smith was bowled by Yasir for four runs in the opening test in Brisbane and the leg-spinner celebrated by holding up seven fingers to signal the number of times he had claimed the wicket of the world's top-ranked test batsman.

"It gave me a bit more motivation next game to not get out to him. I'll be a little bit more disciplined against him," Smith told reporters on Tuesday.

Smith's dismissal at the Gabba marked a rare failure for the batsman but the 30-year-old said he was not concerned by Yasir's success against him.

"A few of the times he's got me out, I've been on a few runs and been slogging, Smith added.

"There's been a couple of second innings ones where I was playing some funky shots. So I'm not too worried.

"He bowled really well at the Gabba, got some good drift and a bit of a spin on a wicket that wasn't spinning much ... we're going have to play him well this game (at Adelaide)."

Australia won the first test by an innings and five runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. The second test will be a day-night affair. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )