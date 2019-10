South Africa all out for 162 against India in Ranchi

Zubayr Hamza was South Africa's top scorer with a defiant 62, his maiden test fifty, while Temba Bavuma (32) and Gary Linde (37) were the only other batsmen to manage a double digit score.

Umesh Yadav (3-40) was the pick of the bowlers for the home side, who are chasing a series whitewash. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Alex Richardson)