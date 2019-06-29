Sri Lanka call up Rajitha as Pradeep replacement

Rajitha, 26, has played six one-day internationals for Sri Lanka, taking five wickets, and made his ODI debut against South Africa in August last year. He is expected to feature in Sri Lanka's next match against West Indies on Monday.

Following Friday's loss to South Africa, Sri Lanka must win their final two group games, against West Indies and India, and hope other results go their way if they are to reach the semi-finals. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)