Sri Lanka edge out Afghanistan in low-scoring thriller

The 1996 World Cup champions limped to 201 all out in the 37th over as Afghanistan grabbed nine wickets for 57 runs to give themselves a chance of a pulling off a shock win.

Afghanistan needed a rain-revised target of just 187 from 41 overs but they failed to gain any momentum in their run chase and completely lost their way after opener Mohammad Shahzad's dismissal in the fifth over led them to losing five wickets for just 23 runs.

They never managed to recover from that setback, with fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep being the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers as he claimed a career best four wickets for 31 runs as Afghanistan were bowled out for 152 in the 33rd over. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee, editing by Pritha Sarkar)