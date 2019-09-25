Sri Lanka replace suspended Zimbabwe for India T20 tour - BCCI

The International Cricket Council, the world governing body of the sport, suspended Zimbabwe in July as the country's cricket administration was not free from government interference.

"In the wake of Zimbabwe's suspension by ICC, the BCCI invited Sri Lanka to participate in the three-match series," BCCI said in a statement.

"Sri Lanka Cricket has confirmed their participation."

Itinerary:

Jan. 5 - 1st T20

Jan. 7 - 2nd T20

Jan. 10 - 3rd T20 (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Pritha Sarkar)