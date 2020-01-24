Stars coach Hussey fined for spikes joke

His comments, during a television interview, were found contrary to the spirit of the game and unbecoming of a coach.

He was cleared of a charge of trying to seek an unfair advantage, but had said: "You want to dot every i and cross every t and try to get the competitive advantage over the opposition."

The former limited overs international offered an apology for his comments made on Wednesday.

"These comments were made in jest and in a light-hearted moment with the commentators," said the 42-year-old.

"I never intended to suggest that I had in any way broken the rules of the game. I realise that my comments, broadcast to our fans and supporters, may have undermined the Spirit of Cricket and for this I apologise."

His team eventually lost Wednesday's match against Adelaide Strikers.