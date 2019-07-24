Statistics for England's 85 all out v Ireland

Here are some stats about England's collapse.

It was England's lowest test innings score at home since 1997 when they were bowled out for 77 by Australia.

It was England's shortest completed innings ever, in terms of overs faced (23.4 overs).

The innings lasted a mere 127 minutes

It was the fourth time England have lost 10 wickets in a session in the last three years. The other three were against Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2016, against New Zealand in Auckland and against India at Trent Bridge, both in 2018.

The 13 runs conceded by Tim Murtagh was the second lowest for a bowler taking a five or more wickets against England. Jerome Taylor took five for 11 in Kingston in 2009.

England did at least avoid their lowest test total (45 against Australia in 1887) (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis)