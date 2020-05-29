Cricket

Twenty20 World Cup schedule under 'very high risk' - CA boss

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

MELBOURNE, May 29 (Reuters) - Cricket Australia boss Kevin Roberts has downplayed the prospect of the Twenty20 World Cup going ahead in 2020, saying the October-November schedule was under "very high risk" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Obviously, we’ve been hopeful all along that it could be staged in October-November but you would have to say there is a very high risk about the prospect of that happening," Roberts told reporters in a video call on Friday.

"In the event that that doesn’t happen, there are potential windows in the February-March period, October-November the following year.

Cricket

ICC defers T20 World Cup discussion, English domestic season delayed

8 HOURS AGO

"And there’s implications here for the ICC over a number of years. So there’s a lot of complexity for the ICC to deal with."

The sport's world governing body, the International Cricket Council, has the final say over whether the Oct. 18-Nov. 15 event will go ahead.

On Thursday, the ICC deferred decisions over the tournament until its next board meeting on June 10. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Cricket

No risk of losing 2021 World Cup over tax exemption: BCCI

20 HOURS AGO
Cricket

Surrey looking into hosting matches at Oval with reduced capacity

21 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Cricket
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Cricket

ICC defers T20 World Cup discussion, English domestic season delayed

8 HOURS AGO
Cricket

No risk of losing 2021 World Cup over tax exemption: BCCI

20 HOURS AGO
Cricket

Surrey looking into hosting matches at Oval with reduced capacity

21 HOURS AGO
Cricket

Gabba to host test in Australia-India series, Perth misses out

A DAY AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Cricket

Solskjaer gets caught by Carrick his it playing cricket in Australia

00:00:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

'He's almost superhuman' - Morgan on Stokes

00:01:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Final over highlights: Australia crush T20I world record

00:01:53
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Sri Lanka in party mood after dismantling Aussies

00:01:26
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

10 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage as Chris Froome and Simon Yates climb the Colle delle Finestre

10 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

The future Galacticos joining Hazard in Real Madrid’s major reshuffle – Euro Papers

14 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Cricket

South Africa suspends all activities for 60 days

16/03/2020 AT 14:23
Rugby

French minister confirms postponement of France v Ireland Six Nations match

09/03/2020 AT 12:12
UK Championship

Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-6 Mark Allen - the final as it happened

09/12/2018 AT 22:13
Play Icon
Transfers

Icardi's decision and why that impacts Lautaro - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 13:41
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Responsibility is to save the tournament, at any cost' - RG director on Tennis Legends

26/05/2020 AT 15:34
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Motorcycling

Bike legend Bayliss makes racing comeback at 48

13/12/2017 AT 09:52
Giro d'Italia

Dumoulin lead slashed after toilet break as Nibali wins Stage 16

23/05/2017 AT 15:15
Bundesliga

Lewandowski: Klopp made me a more complete player

10/11/2015 AT 16:02
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleICC defers T20 World Cup discussion, English domestic season delayed
Next articleNFL, EA agree to multiyear extension for 'Madden'